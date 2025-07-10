Lady Gaga hails Doechii as 'immediately legendary' in powerful tribute

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Lady Gaga hails Doechii as 'immediately legendary' in powerful tribute

Lady Gaga is heaping praises on Doechii.

In a cover story with British Vogue featuring Doechii, published on Thursday, July 10, the Abracadabra singer expressed her admiration to the fellow singer.

“You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That’s Doechii to me,” Gaga told the magazine via email.

The Die with a Smile hitmaker further added, “I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective. The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision – it struck me to the core.”

Gaa’s praises for Doechii come months after she presented her with the Innovator Awards at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

In March, the Anxiety hitmaker presented Gaga with the prestigious trophy after a sweet introduction.

“As a kid that identified as an artist, as queer, and as a Little Monster, Lady Gaga wasn't just a pop star, she was a lifeline. Gaga taught us that it was OK to be our real selves, to try new things, to try anything, to speak out and to create,” she said of Gaga at the time.

Following her introduction, Lady Gaga also reciprocated the love to Doechii in her award acceptance speech.

