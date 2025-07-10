Ben Affleck’s career plan sparks fear in Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is said to be diving into a bold new venture, but the move has reportedly left wife Jennifer Lopez feeling uneasy.

As per the RadarOnline, the Gone Girl star is being offered by a lucrative deal to do a podcast with best bud Matt Damon but his ex Jennifer Lopez is panicked as an insider revealed Affleck might disclose "dirty details" about their relationship.

“They would own the format," said a source, adding, "It'd be a cheap way to crank up cash flow and create a direct line to their fans like never before.”

The source went on to say, "Everybody who knows Matt and Ben knows they have a pretty incredible story to tell, and they can convert their relationship and bond with their wives into content."

It is reported Lopez is frightened as Affleck will share "warts-and-all" accounts of his life, including the full, uncentered details of their relationship.

The tipster revealed, "She would freak out if Ben went wild on the podcast.”

A source stated, "They lived together twice, broke up twice – they've seen the best and worst of each other – and if Ben is just sitting there shooting the breeze and getting loose with Matt, then J.Lo knows anything could spill out."

According to a source, Lopez suspected he’ll leverage a podcast to control the narrative around their split.

"He's had such a hard time in the press and there's a side of him people don't get – and that includes J.Lo. Even now, there are people who believe she was too good for him, or he wasn't good enough," noted the insider.

To note, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second chance at love ended once again as their reunion in 2021 and a wedding in 2022 collapsed after Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 due to "irreconcilable differences.”

