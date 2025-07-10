Julian McMahon’s cause of death made public after sudden passing

Julian McMahon’s cause of death has been revealed following the Nip/Tuck star’s sudden passing at age 56.

As per PEOPLE, a Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida the Nip/Tuck and Charmed star died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.

The reports revealed that the manner of death was natural, and McMahon's remains have since been cremated.

On July 4,McMahon's wife, Kelly, confirmed in a statement that the Fantastic Four star had died following a private journey with cancer.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly said in the statement.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she continued.

The statement continued, "We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

Soon after his demise, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan all took to social media to paid a tribute to Julian McMahon.

