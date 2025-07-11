Prince William steps back from long-held role inherited by Prince Philip

Prince William has stepped down from major presidential role after more than a decade.
On July 9, the Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of the organization, landed in Switzerland to watch England’s women’s football team face off in the Euros.
During his visit, the father-of-three passed the President of Fields in Trust role to former England footballer Jill Scott.
Taking to his joint account of Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William penned heartwarming wishes for Scott.
Resharing Fields in Trust’s post, the future king penned, “A pleasure to see @jillscottjs8 and hear about the great work she is going to be doing as the new President of Fields in Trust.”
In the post, the official social media handle of Fields in Trust shared a heartwarming of Prince William and Scott along with a lengthy note.
“Last night, our Patron Prince William welcomed Jill Scott MBE to her new role as President at the Euros - symbolically passing the baton on to her, having previously held the role for the last 12 years,” the noted in the caption.
Jill Scott, who received an MBE for her services to football, takes on the role as Fields in Trust celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Prince William inherited his patron role from his grandfather, Prince Philip, who stepped down as president after 64 years of service.