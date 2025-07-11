Zara Tindall, Mike break cover amid Wimbledon absence

Zara and Mike Tindall turned heads after being unexpectedly spotted overseas.
As per Hello Magazine, the equestrian and her husband stepped out to experience Australian winter.
A picture shared on Sydney Morning Herald, the royal couple wrapped up in coats, hats and scarves as they headed Down Under for the 2025 State of Origin decider.
On Wednesday, they were hosted by Maroons coach Billy Slater's wife, Nicole Slater, and they stepped out in the Queensland colours at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
Mike and Zara Tindall applauded from the stands as Queensland defeated New South Wales 24-12 in the fiercely contested State of Origin rugby series, an iconic best-of-three event between the rival Australian states.
Mike, who was part of the England rugby squad that won the 2003 World Cup, retired from the sport in 2014.
The sports star met his wife and equestrian Zara during that victorious tournament in Sydney, and the pair married in 2011.
To note, previously Zara expressed her love for Australia as she said, "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."
To note, Zara and Mike travelled to Australia amid they skipped Wimbeldon 2025.