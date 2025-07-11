Jennifer Lopez takes pointed swipe at Ben Affleck amid her performance

Jennifer Lopez appeared to take a pointed swipe at Ben Affleck during her concert in Spain.

While performing in Spain, the This Is Me… Now singer opened up about her private details as she revealed that she was suffering from insomnia when she wrote her new song that seemingly about her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night,” Lopez told the crowd per footage shared to social media.

She went on to say, “Shall we sing this one for the people?”

Sharing her current state, Lopez, who parted ways with Affleck in 2024, said she's “better” now.

Lopez began to sing, “The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me.”

The Unstoppable starlet added, “Now I found my way here I'm gonna stay there. Thank you for the scars you left on my heart, was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark. I won't fall apart because of who we are, but your broken parts.”

She revealed in her song that the heartbreak made her “wiser.”

J.Lo also made it very clear she would never reunite with the Gone Girl star, singing, “I won't let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect while you made me believe, really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof. Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you.”

To note, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance, but in August 2024, The Mother starlet filed for divorce.

