Earl Spencer skips wish to Lady Amelia, Eliza on birthday amid family feud

Charles Spencer raised eyebrows after failing to publicly acknowledge his twin daughters’ 33rd birthday amid ongoing family tensions.

Earl Spencer seemingly snubbed his twin daughters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, whom he shared with first wife Victoria Lockwood, on their 33rd birthday by posting no public message.

However, he actively shared some other content on his Instagram account.

Princess Diana’s younger brother posted an image from Althorp House and promoted his article on historic preservation in the Financial Times.

On the other hand, Lady Amelia took to her Instagram account to post childhood photographs with her twin, celebrating their born-day.

In a shared post, she included a sepia-toned image of the twins wearing matching floral swimsuits.

"Happy birthday to my soulmate! @elizavspencer thank you for being my better half and my entire universe," she wrote, adding, "My biggest gift in life is you!"

Lady Eliza responded in the comments, "My world happy happy birthday my everything."

His decision not to post for his daughters’ birthday contrasts with the public tribute he paid to Princess Diana on July 1.

To note, the Earl had an estranged relationship with his twin daughters and elder daughter Lady Kitty for several years.

Charles Spencer also skipped Lady Amelia's marriage to Greg Mallett in South Africa in 2023.

Earl Spencer also missed his eldest daughter Lady Kitty's Italian wedding in 2021.

Notably, the family tensions have reportedly grown, with his third marriage to Countess Karen Spencer.

