Buckingham Palace unveils new portrait of Princess Anne ahead of 75th birthday

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, is set to celebrate her birthday on Friday

Buckingham Palace has released a striking new official portrait of Princess Anne to mark her 75th birthday.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, the Royal family shared a new photo of the Princess Royal.

In the image, King Charles’ sister could be seen sporting a striking royal blue garment featuring crisp white accents at the neckline, sleeves and button detailing.

Princess Anne appeared in high spirits as she posed beside a window with her hand placed casually on the stone ledge.

The royal, who is known as the hardest working member of the Royal family, flashed a cheeky grin in the image.

Princess Anne’s new portrait was taken by renowned photographer John Swannell in July at Gatcombe Park.


The Princess previously wore the same outfit during a royal foundation event at St James's Palace in early summer.

Royal family has been celebrating her upcoming milestone birthday since past many days.

Earlier to this, the palace released another unseen image of Princess Anne in formal regalia, including a tiara and evening dress with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Last month, the Royal Mint produced its inaugural commemorative coin featuring Anne, marking both her anniversary and decades of public service.

The Princess Royal, who is the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, is set to celebrate the milestone birthday on Friday, August 15.

