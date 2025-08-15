Home / Royal

Princess Charlene addresses ‘pain’ after ‘devasting’ family member loss

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about ‘painful’ death of a close family member

Princess Charlene addresses ‘pain’ after ‘devasting’ family member loss
Princess Charlene addresses ‘pain’ after ‘devasting’ family member loss

Princess Charlene has open about a “painful” death of a close family member in an emotional statement.

The Princess of Monaco recently revealed that she has not healed from a “devastating” family member loss.

Prince Albert’s wife reflected on a death of her cousin, Richard, who passed away when she was a child.

During a chat with Ouest-France, the former Olympic swimmer shared that she is still not over the painful death of her cousin.

Charlene said, “Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle’s house. He was only five years old. It was devastating for our whole family. I don’t think that kind of pain ever really goes away.”

The mother-of-two noted that she started her foundation, Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, to promote swimming as it “should be a fundamental right, just like learning to read. Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill.”

While reflecting on the work of her organization, the royal family member revealed “an educational swimming pool” has been set up in a village for the summer in the Sarthe region of France.

To note, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation was launched on December 14, 2012. 

You Might Like:

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday
Lady Amelia Windsor, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, enjoys summer life in Dartmouth

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech
King Charles III marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with emotional speech

Queen Mary stuns in chic blue pinstriped Ralph Lauren suit in new outing

Queen Mary stuns in chic blue pinstriped Ralph Lauren suit in new outing
Queen Mary's striking appearance comes after she spent her private family holiday at Gråsten Palace

King Charles pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in pre-record national address

King Charles pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in pre-record national address
King Charles III leads nation in remembering WW2 heroes on VJ Day’s 80th anniversary

Buckingham Palace unveils new portrait of Princess Anne ahead of 75th birthday

Buckingham Palace unveils new portrait of Princess Anne ahead of 75th birthday
Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, is set to celebrate her birthday on Friday

Princess Rajwa makes dazzling appearance with Prince Hussein for new duty

Princess Rajwa makes dazzling appearance with Prince Hussein for new duty
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa make joint appearance to support ‘promising young men and women’

Prince Christian back in action for military training after summer break

Prince Christian back in action for military training after summer break
The Crown Prince of Denmark participated in the Danish Armed Forces' Lieutenant's Training Course

Royal Family shares Princess Anne’s ‘happy memories’ in vintage video: Watch

Royal Family shares Princess Anne’s ‘happy memories’ in vintage video: Watch
Buckingham Palace releases heartwarming video featuring childhood glimpses of Princess Anne ahead of her milestone 75th birthday

Prince Haakon marks 100th anniversary of Norwegian sovereignty on Svalbard

Prince Haakon marks 100th anniversary of Norwegian sovereignty on Svalbard
The Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon, delivers powerful message as he celebrates 100 years of Norwegian flag on Svalbard

Prince Harry, King Charles to 'sit down' for crucial talks next month

Prince Harry, King Charles to 'sit down' for crucial talks next month
The Duke of Sussex and the British Monarch will reportedly cross paths next month

Prince William to clash with Princess Anne after ‘annoying’ her over duties

Prince William to clash with Princess Anne after ‘annoying’ her over duties
The Prince of Wales is set for a dramatic clash with the Princess Royal next week

Meghan Markle confesses to subtle breach of royal protocol in new move

Meghan Markle confesses to subtle breach of royal protocol in new move
The Duchess of Sussex recent move reveals low-key royal rule break