Princess Charlene addresses ‘pain’ after ‘devasting’ family member loss

Princess Charlene has open about a “painful” death of a close family member in an emotional statement.
The Princess of Monaco recently revealed that she has not healed from a “devastating” family member loss.
Prince Albert’s wife reflected on a death of her cousin, Richard, who passed away when she was a child.
During a chat with Ouest-France, the former Olympic swimmer shared that she is still not over the painful death of her cousin.
Charlene said, “Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle’s house. He was only five years old. It was devastating for our whole family. I don’t think that kind of pain ever really goes away.”
The mother-of-two noted that she started her foundation, Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, to promote swimming as it “should be a fundamental right, just like learning to read. Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill.”
While reflecting on the work of her organization, the royal family member revealed “an educational swimming pool” has been set up in a village for the summer in the Sarthe region of France.
To note, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation was launched on December 14, 2012.