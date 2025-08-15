Home / Royal

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech

King Charles III marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with emotional speech


King Charles has delivered a powerful to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

On Friday, August 15, the British monarch addressed the nation and highlighted the current global conflicts.

To mark the end of the Second World War in the Far East, he emphasized on the importance of never forgetting the "service and sacrifice of the wartime generation and what it shows us about the ongoing need for international cooperation.”

His Majesty said, "Countries and communities that had never before fought together learned to coordinate their efforts across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides. Together they proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link.”

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father remarked that the heroes of VJ Day had given them more than freedom and it should be a vital lesson for people these days.

Charles added, "Innocent civilian populations of occupied territories faced grievous hardships, too. Their experience reminds us that war's true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life - a tragedy all-too vividly demonstrated by conflicts around the world today."

Notably, he is set to attend the remembrance service next with Queen Camilla at the National Memorial Arboretum.

