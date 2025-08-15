Home / Royal

King Charles pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in pre-record national address

King Charles III leads nation in remembering WW2 heroes on VJ Day’s 80th anniversary


King Charles has paid a touching tribute to the VJ Day heroes.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message from the Morning Room at Clarence House, the British monarch vowed that the sacrifices of WW2 heroes "shall never be forgotten."

His Majesty reflected on how the heroes of VJ Day "gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected" with close collaboration between nations "across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides.”

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father admitted that the late veterans have shown "in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link.”

As per Hello!, the full speech of King Charles will be released at 7.30am on Friday ahead of a service of remembrance.

The British monarch will attend the service with Queen Camilla, Second World War veterans and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Royal Family's VJ commemorations:

Following the remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum, King Charles will view the memorials and meet members of VJ associations.

He will then join a reception for VJ veterans and their families with wife Queen Camilla. The reception will be hosted by the Royal British Legion.

