Queen Mary stuns in chic blue pinstriped Ralph Lauren suit in new outing

Queen Mary of Denmark has made a striking first appearance following her summer holiday with family.
The 53-year-old monarch returned to her royal duties as she visited a newly opened youth counselling facility in Tarnby on Wednesday, August 13.
During her appearance at Headspace Tarnby, a support centre serving young people between 12 and 25-years-old, Queen mary participated in a communal singing session with staff members.
For the visit, the mother-of-four opted for a sophisticated blue pinstriped two-piece outfit by Ralph Lauren which featured a blazer and relaxed-fit trousers.
Mary complemented her chic look with sleek, straight hair and subtle makeup with rose-toned lips.
She accessorized her outfit with 'Asia 70' tan leather sandals by Gianvito Rossi and an array of jewels.
According to Josh Osman, HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer and resident Queen Mary fashion aficionado, “Queen Mary likes to make a statement with her looks, and with her return to royal duties, she's picked out an outfit that I think acts as a perfect symbol of her as a royal.”
He further added, "Her Ralph Lauren two-piece suit is a breezy, summer-ready choice. With an unstructured blazer and baggier trouser, it has a cooler, more relaxed feel to it, but it's also got the more 'business-casual' look thanks to the pinstripe design.
Danish Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen and Tårnby Mayor Allan S. Andersen were also in attendance at the event.
Queen Mary's striking appearance comes after her private family getaway, including an overseas holiday and a stay at Gråsten Palace, the royal summer residence.