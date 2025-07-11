Queen Camilla makes heartfelt confession in meeting with Novak Djokovic

Queen Camilla made a sincere admission to Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic during her visit to Wimbledon 2025.

The details of the conversation between the queen and the former world No. 1 remained under wraps; however, it has been revealed that they bonded over her previous travels to the Balkans.

In the surprising admission, the Royal shared with the tennis player that she enjoyed staying at his villa in Montenegro, offering a glimpse into the queen's previous visit to the region.

The disclosure emerged after what appeared to be a friendly meeting between the Royal and the world-renowned tennis champion at the sporting event.

When asked about the exchange at a press conference following the match, Djokovic declined to elaborate on the specifics of their conversation.

He described the discussion as "private" but confirmed that the Queen had posed a "non-tennis related" question.

The tennis champion's discretion regarding conversation highlighted the personal nature of their interaction.

His acknowledgement that Camilla's inquiry fell outside the world of sports suggested that the discussion might have centred on their shared connection to Montenegro.

The Queen's most recent official visit to the Balkans occurred during a six-day royal tour in March 2016, when she travelled with King Charles to Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia on behalf of the British government.

During the Serbian leg of the tour, she visited a children's home in Belgrade that receives support from the Djokovic Foundation.

At the time, Djokovic sent her a video message expressing gratitude for the visit, stating her presence at the Zvecanska Centre was "of tremendous importance and significance".

