Kanye West's ex-assistant makes 'oral rape' claims in explosive new filing

Kanye West’s former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed an amended complaint against the rapper with shocking new claims.
Lauren, who worked for Ye from 2021 until she was fired in 2022, first filed the lawsuit against the musician in June 2024—claiming she’d been subject to explicit texts and pornographic videos, photos and calls from Kanye, 48.
On Tuesday, July 8, the ex assistant filed a second amended complaint that accused him of sexual assault and “oral rape”.
In the legal filing, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Lauren alleges that the pop icon had once “attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers” and also “orally raped her without her consent” while she was working for him.
She also mentioned a trip in the complaint, during which Kanye asked her intimate questions about her vagina, then “stroked his penis over his pants with one hand and forcibly touched her vagina with the other hand.”
The official filing read, “He then thrust his penis repeatedly into Ms. Pisciotta’s face against her will. As Ms. Pisciotta frantically pled for Ye to stop, Ye forced his penis into her mouth. Ms. Pisciotta froze in shock and fear but continued to plead with Ye and beg him to stop.”
Lauren’s amended complaint came after Kanye’s representative slammed her claims as "blackmail and extortion.”