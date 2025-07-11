King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite as both receive invites to big event

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles III will reportedly meet his estranged son Prince Harry after over a year.

The British monarch and the Duke of Sussex have both received invites from an upcoming major event, that might reunite the duo.

On Thursday, July 10, the CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, Helen Helliwell, expressed hope that the father-son duo will grace the event for wounded servicemen and women.

She told People that "It's too soon to confirm who's going to be there. We would be delighted if the Duke were able to come. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community."

Helen also admitted that the members of the Royal Family have been "supporters of the Armed Forces" and "supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014. We'd be delighted if members of the Royal Family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years' time.”

As per the CEO, Invictus Games will return to the UK for the first time since their inception in 2014. Around 550 athletes from 20 nations will take part in the sporting event.

To note, Invictus Games will be hosted in Birmingham in 2027. 

