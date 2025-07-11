Justin Bieber, Hailey's son makes debut in singer's new album 'Swag'

Justin Bieber is set to drop his new musical collection Swag in style!
The Grammy-winning musician and his wife, Hailey Bieber, turned to their Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 10, to release unseen photos from his upcoming music album.
In their viral snaps, Justin and Hailey's 11-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, has also made a surprise appearance as his mother carried him.
The couple, who welcomed their little one in August last year, managed to hide the face of their only son in his musical debut.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's outfits for new album:
As reported by People, they were seen wearing coordinating outfits for the first look of the Baby singer's new seventh album.
For her part, the Rhode Skin founder opted for a white strappy tank top, which she contrasted with baggy pants, while Justin was also in a white tank top and his signature loose pants.
This update comes shortly after a report suggested that the father-of-one will drop his brand new album, Swag, on Friday, July 11.
About Justin Bieber's new musical album:
According to The Hollywood Reporter, an insider close to the Yummy crooner revealed that his forthcoming album features 20 tracks.
The tipster further disclosed that Swag is, "Darker, more vulnerable and less polished, it’s in no way depressing though."
For those unaware, Swag marks his first musical album since the release of his last album, Justice, in 2021.
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor his life partner, Hailey Bieber, has announced the launch date of their new music album.