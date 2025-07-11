Duchess Sophie gives emotional message before delivering speech

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Duchess Sophie has given an emotional message to families devastated by the war.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who kicked off three-day Bosnia and Herzegovina trip on July 10, marked 30 years of genocide.

She was welcomed by Zeljko Komsic, one of the country's three Presidents. Later on, the royal family member took part in a 45-minute heart-to-heart meeting with people, where she learned about the grieving family members’ struggles.

As per The Sun, Sophie told the families, "I know the political landscape is very complex but as you say this is a human thing, this should transcend all politics. This anniversary gives an opportunity to raise awareness. Whilst there is hope I'm sure you will continue to work together with such kindness and humanity."

Prince Edward’s wife, 60, is set to address tens of thousands of people at the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide on July 11. During the 1995 genocide more than 8,000 people were slaughtered making it the worst war crime in Europe since the Second World War.

At the ceremony, the Duchess of Edinburgh will read a message written by King Charles.

To conclude the trip on July 12, Sophie will meet UK military personnel currently serving with NATO in the region .

