King Charles receives warm welcome on first visit to Royal Lifeboat station

Buckingham Palace shared exclusive photos of King Charles' first official visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Shortly after hosting French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for three days on Thursday, July 10, His Majesty made a surprise appearance at the operating site of the Lifeboat services.
In a joint post, the British Royal Family turned to its Instagram handle to release unseen snaps of Charles, visiting the RNLI station in the United Kingdom.
"Our volunteers proudly welcomed King Charles III to @rnli_walmer Lifeboat Station today, marking His Majesty’s first official engagement since becoming our Patron last year," they stated in the caption.
They continued, "The King was welcomed by volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Denis Brophy MBE."
The Walmer RNLI volunteer, who also received an MBE in December 2023, had the privilege of introducing the 76-year-old monarch with other RNLI volunteers on site.
During his visit, the father-of-two also met Launch Authority, Tony Evans and Andy Howland.
King Charles honors RNLI staff for 70 years of dedicated service to the lifesaving charity:
According to media reports, the King made his visit to recognise the staff’s unwavering 70 years of service at the Walmer Boathouse.
When did King Charles become patron of RNLI:
For those unaware, King Charles III became the patron of the lifesaving charity in May 2024 in an attempt to follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
At the time, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) revealed in a delightful announcement on Instagram.