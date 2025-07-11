Justin Bieber wakes up from music hiatus with new album ‘Swag’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Justin Bieber wakes up from music hiatus with new album ‘Swag’
Justin Bieber has finally ended his music hiatus with the release of 7th studio album, Swag.

On Friday, July 11, the pop icon set the internet ablaze by releasing 20 tracks from the new album.

Justin first teased the album through several mysterious billboards that were placed all over the world.

The billboards featured a mix of intimate black-and-white images, including Justin shirtless with wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues Bieber, solo shots of the Canadian pop star with his first kid, and others showcasing the album's tracklist.

Billboard reported that the Baby hitmaker teamed up with with longtime collaborator Harv, as well as Carter Lang and Eddie Benjamin. He also featured Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain on the album.

Justin’s music comeback has left fans swooning, with many taking to social media to show their support.

A fan wrote on X, “I feel like we haven’t had any decent music lately! Hope to add something new to the playlist tonight!!”

Another noted, “Yo, Justin Bieber and Druski on a track called "Standing On Business"? That's not a song, that's a board meeting with a beat! Next thing you know, they'll be dropping a remix called "Filing Taxes" featuring TurboTax.”

Check out the full track list of Swag below:

      1. Yukon

      2. Go Baby

      3. Things You Do

      4. Butterflies

      5. Way It Is

      6. First Place

      7. Soulful

      8. Walking Away

      9. Glory Voice Memo

      10. Devotion

      11. Dadz Love

      12. Therapy Session

      13. Sweet Spot

      14. Standing On Business

      15. 405

      16. Swag

      17. Tuma House

      18. Too Long

      19. Forgiveness

      20. All I Can Take

