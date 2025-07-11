Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harpers 14th birthday with loving tribute
Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute  

Proud parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, threw an intimate birthday party for their only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.

Shortly after their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, shared an emotional tribute for his sister, aiming to end the ongoing family rift.

The former Spice Girls singer released a few unseen photos from Harper's private birthday party.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, Victoria penned a moving message for her not-so-young girl, writing, "Happy Birthday Harper!!!"

"We all love you so so much," the mother-of-four penned.

She also included a snapshot of her husband sweetly sharing a hug with her daughter before cutting the cake.

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harpers 14th birthday with loving tribute

In the heartfelt frame, the father-daughter duo was photographed wearing coordinating outfits for the private affair.

The other slide followed a solo snap of Harper, who appeared to close her eyes after blowing out the candles on her stunning white cake.

Victoria wrote over the image, "Make a wish…. And your dreams will come true!!"

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harpers 14th birthday with loving tribute

Brooklyn Beckham's emotional birthday tribute to sister Harper aims to heal ongoing family rift:

The birthday celebration of Harper Seven Beckham comes a day after Brooklyn finally put the family fall-out speculations to rest with his emotional tribute to his only sister.

Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories to drop the unseen photos alongside Harper Beckham Seven and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, captioning, "Happy Birthday Harper, we love you."

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harpers 14th birthday with loving tribute

Beckham family's feud explained: 

For those unaware, the reports of the Beckham family's internal tension escalated at David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were notably absent in May this year.

However, neither Brooklyn nor his wife, Nicola, nor David and Victoria have confirmed any of these family fall-out speculations. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheeran's NFL adoration with surprising backstory

Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheeran's NFL adoration with surprising backstory
The pop icon became the reason for Ed Sheeran's obsession with the NFL, with no link to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce

Demi Lovato stuns fans with social media revamp, brand new music teaser
Demi Lovato stuns fans with social media revamp, brand new music teaser
The 'Camp Rock' alum teased new music as she debuts a dramatic clip on all of her social media platforms

Benny Blanco makes shocking admission about Selena Gomez's ex
Benny Blanco makes shocking admission about Selena Gomez's ex
The renowned music record producer and Selena Gomez exchanged rings in December 2024

Johnny Depp visits Modigliani artwork after London premier of his film 'Modi'
Johnny Depp visits Modigliani artwork after London premier of his film 'Modi'
Directed by Jhony Depp, 'Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness' was premiered in London on Tuesday

Jennifer Lopez takes pointed swipe at Ben Affleck amid her performance
Jennifer Lopez takes pointed swipe at Ben Affleck amid her performance
'This Is Me… Now' singer opened up about her private details during her Spain concert

Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks
Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks
The 'Baby' crooner has drop the album name and tracks titles in unexpected Instagram update

Julian McMahon’s cause of death made public after sudden passing
Julian McMahon’s cause of death made public after sudden passing
'Nip/Tuck' and 'Charmed' star died last week as his wife Kelly confirmed his death news

Ray Stevens now recovering in Nashville after suffering from heart attack
Ray Stevens now recovering in Nashville after suffering from heart attack
Ray Stevens underwent angioplasty and is now walking around the hospital with the help of a nurse