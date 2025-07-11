Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute  

Proud parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, threw an intimate birthday party for their only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.
Shortly after their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, shared an emotional tribute for his sister, aiming to end the ongoing family rift.
The former Spice Girls singer released a few unseen photos from Harper's private birthday party.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, Victoria penned a moving message for her not-so-young girl, writing, "Happy Birthday Harper!!!"
"We all love you so so much," the mother-of-four penned.
She also included a snapshot of her husband sweetly sharing a hug with her daughter before cutting the cake.
In the heartfelt frame, the father-daughter duo was photographed wearing coordinating outfits for the private affair.
The other slide followed a solo snap of Harper, who appeared to close her eyes after blowing out the candles on her stunning white cake.
Victoria wrote over the image, "Make a wish…. And your dreams will come true!!"
Brooklyn Beckham's emotional birthday tribute to sister Harper aims to heal ongoing family rift:
The birthday celebration of Harper Seven Beckham comes a day after Brooklyn finally put the family fall-out speculations to rest with his emotional tribute to his only sister.
Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories to drop the unseen photos alongside Harper Beckham Seven and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, captioning, "Happy Birthday Harper, we love you."
Beckham family's feud explained:
For those unaware, the reports of the Beckham family's internal tension escalated at David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were notably absent in May this year.
However, neither Brooklyn nor his wife, Nicola, nor David and Victoria have confirmed any of these family fall-out speculations.