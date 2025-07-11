King Felipe, Queen Letizia perform key duty on Princess Leonor’s behalf

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Felipe and Queen Letizia had chaired a key meeting on behalf of their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor.

On Thursday, July 10, the royal couple presided over the Delegate Committee of the Princess of Girona Foundation at La Zarzuela Palace.

The Spanish monarch serves as the honorary president of the foundation to represent Leonor, who is currently holding the Princess of Girona title.

President of the Princess of Girona Foundation, Francisco Belil; the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Girona Foundation, Silvia Martínez and the Director General of the Princess of Girona Foundation, Salvador Tasqué attended the high-level meeting.

During the meeting, the future milestones for the second half of the year were presented by the working group leaders, along with a summary and summary of the 2025 Talent Tour and agenda of activities for 2025 Princess of Girona Awards ceremony.

As per the Royal Family website, “The Princess of Girona Foundation was established with the determination to assist in all critical aspects of youth development and to provide support for overcoming the barriers young people encounter in their integration into society, benefiting the society as a whole.”

About Princess Leonor military training:

Princess Leonor is currently undergoing a three-year military training program, which she started in August 2023, to prepare her for her future role as the Supreme Commander of Spain's Armed Forces.

