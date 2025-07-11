Prince Harry shares positive message amid King Charles reunion update

Prince Harry has released a heartfelt message just hours after Invictus Games CEO hinted at Duke's reunion with King Charles.
Helen Helliwell, the Chief Executive of the multisport event founded by Harry in 2014 exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about Invictus Games 2027, set to take place in Birmingham, UK.
During her candid conversation, she spoke about whether the Royal Family members including Charles will make an appearance at the event.
"We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games,” Helen told the outlet.
“We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come,” she added.
Shortly after the comments from Helen made headlines, Invictus Games official Instagram account shared a personal message from Harry as he extends invite for the sporting event.
"We have 2 years to go to the #invictusgames Birmingham 2027! The Invictus Games are returning to the UK for the first time since the inaugural event of London 2014," the 40-year-old Royal's message read.
"We know that the vibrant city of Birmingham will warmly welcome the Invictus Games community and the support the recovery and rehabilitation of thousands of competitors and their friends and family," it added.
For those unaware, King Charle last met his estranged son in March 2024 when the duke flew to the UK shortly after hearing the news of his father's cancer diagnosis.
Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle severed his ties with Charles and other members of the Royal Family after making high profile claims against them on numerous occasions.