Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share 'natural' bond amid whirlwind romance  

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly found the love of her life once again amid a whirlwind romance with new boyfriend Jim Curtis.
The Friends alum has been quietly dating her longtime New York-based wellness expert for a few weeks.
According to an exclusive report by Us Weekly, an insider close to the couple revealed that the two sparked romance rumours after their recent meeting at a mutual pal's home.
The tipster noted, "They are happy and really into each other, they've been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in LA."
"It's very Zen, and she has always been very much into that they are a good match," the source spilt the tea with the tabloid.
The insider additionally shared that Aniston and Curtis initially met as friends, but over time, they realised their connection was natural and "Zen."
When did Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis begin dating?
Page Six reported that the pair initially fueled romance speculations when they first appeared together on July 4, while vacationing in Mallorca, Spain.
They were accompanied by The Morning Show actress’ close pal, Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, during their recent trip to Spain.
Despite these ongoing dating speculations Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have kept their romance under wraps.
Jennifer Aniston past relationships:
For those unaware, before romantically linking with Curtis, Aniston was married to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.