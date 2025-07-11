Kate Middleton makes sweet reference to Prince Louis during Macron's UK tour

Princess Kate Middleton made a playful reference to her youngest child while hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, alongside King Charles III.

Before wrapping President’s three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, His Majesty hosted a lavish gathering at Windsor Castle, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

During the esteemed gathering at the Palace, Kate affectionately remembered her youngest one when she began touring the Green Drawing Room with Macron and his life partner.

The King was showing the antique royal collection, including some of his favourite French-related items, to Macron and his wife.

While touring the exhibition, Kate viewed a stunning portrait of King Louis XIV in the Green Drawing Room.

Seeing the image of the French monarch, who ruled from 1643 to 1715, the Princess spontaneously noted, "I should know," which left the British Royal clan in awe.

As Prince William and Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, shares the same name as the legendary French King.

About Prince Louis' christening ceremony: 

The royal couple also recently celebrated the christening ceremony of their little one this week, alongside their hectic royal duties.

William and Kate, who tied the knot in 2011, reportedly share a close relationship with their third child due to his goofy nature.

In addition to Prince Louis, the future monarch and Queen also share their two kids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. 

