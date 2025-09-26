Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland stopped ‘Spider-Man’ filming after a stunt mishap

  • By Madiha Akhtar
  • |

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot


Tom Holland has recently been facing fury from his Spider-Man cast and crew after he halted production for two weeks.

A source spilled Radar Online that the British actor last week suffered a mild concussion due to on-set injury, compelling producers to pause filming until early next month.

“People are furious with Tom. The accident wasn't serious, but the actor is insisting on taking the full two weeks off,” said an insider who has already been working to a tight schedule ahead of its release date in July 2026.

Interestingly, the source close to the industry shared, “Everyone understands safety comes first, but he's left the crew twiddling their thumbs while costs soar. Some feel he's milking it.”

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding, “A line snapped on a pull ring and he took a bump on the head – nothing more.”

The source further said that the studio would have “liked him back on set in a couple of days, but Tom has made it clear he won't return until he feels one hundred percent”.

“That decision has not gone down well with the team,” remarked an insider.

Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Meanwhile, Sony executives are adamant to release movie on its time.

“Everything has been going great guns, so this is just a minor setback,” stated a source close to the studio.

“They just want Tom back to feeling his best, but the reality is there's a lot of anger about the delay,” noted an insider.

You Might Like:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drops major hints about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role
Marvel actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to MCU movies? More inside

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed

Julia Roberts’ shocking secret to long marriage with Danny Moder revealed
The 'Notting Hill' star and Danny Moder first met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show

Taylor Swift to bring ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show
Taylor Swift last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys

Mariah Carey shares her honest reaction to not winning enough Grammys
American singer expresses dismay over her Grammy stats

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas

D4vd's close pals spill shocking details about his ties to Celeste Rivas
D4vd has reportedly moved out of his Hollywood Hills house that was searched amid the teen's death probe

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set

Vin Diesel teases new ‘Fast & Furious’ film with photo from set
The final installment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X: Part 2' is set to hit theatres in April 2027

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2019 after decade-long on and off relationship

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery

Cardi B opens up intense recovery after painful butt reduction surgery
The Grammy-winning artist previously opened up about her BBL in 2022

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth addresses Henry Cavill replacement in ‘The Witcher’
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth responds to fans’ reaction over Henry Cavill replacement in the new show

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life

Miley Cyrus reveals two wellness rituals that bring her joy in life
‘Flowers’ singer opens up about wellness practices that’s crucial for her overall wellbeing

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note

Mariah Carey drops her sixteenth album ‘Here for It All’ with emotional note
'Here for It All' marks as Mariah Carey’s first in seven years after her 2018's studio album, 'Caution'

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies

D4vd takes bold step as teen's death investigation intensifies
Celeste Rivas' body was found wrapped in plastic in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name earlier this month