Tom Holland leaves ‘Spider-Man’ cast and crew furious for pausing shoot

Tom Holland has recently been facing fury from his Spider-Man cast and crew after he halted production for two weeks.
A source spilled Radar Online that the British actor last week suffered a mild concussion due to on-set injury, compelling producers to pause filming until early next month.
“People are furious with Tom. The accident wasn't serious, but the actor is insisting on taking the full two weeks off,” said an insider who has already been working to a tight schedule ahead of its release date in July 2026.
Interestingly, the source close to the industry shared, “Everyone understands safety comes first, but he's left the crew twiddling their thumbs while costs soar. Some feel he's milking it.”
Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding, “A line snapped on a pull ring and he took a bump on the head – nothing more.”
The source further said that the studio would have “liked him back on set in a couple of days, but Tom has made it clear he won't return until he feels one hundred percent”.
“That decision has not gone down well with the team,” remarked an insider.
Meanwhile, Sony executives are adamant to release movie on its time.
“Everything has been going great guns, so this is just a minor setback,” stated a source close to the studio.
“They just want Tom back to feeling his best, but the reality is there's a lot of anger about the delay,” noted an insider.