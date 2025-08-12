Home / Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz snubbed by David, Victoria at vows renewal
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were snubbed by the Beckham family at their vows renewal ceremony.

The young couple renewed their wedding vows on August 2, however, they posted the exclusive pictures almost three weeks later.

In the viral pictures posted by Nicola, she was seen with her family, while David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, along with their kids, notably skipped the event amid ongoing feud rumors.

The Bates Motel actress, 30, captioned the Instagram post, “this day meant so much to us.”

In one frame, Brooklyn could be seen standing alongside his wife on a balcony, giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Brooklyn, "Forever my girl," while Nicola fittingly captioned her another post, "in every lifetime."

The romantic couple donned glam wedding attire for the private event.

Nicola looked gorgeous in a cream dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and ruffled floral detailing on the bodice.

She completed the graceful look with a white floral headband and heels.

Meanwhile, The Cloud23 CEO, 26, opted for a black jacket and trousers, a white button-up and a pair of sunglasses.

The last post of the ceremony featured pictures with family and loved ones. The model tagged her brother Bradley Peltz and also posed with her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, 2022. 

