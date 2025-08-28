Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Since the filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 started, the film’s fans have been treating with glimpses of the sequel.
In the recent photos, making round the internet, the lead star of the fashion film Anne Hathaway was seen taking a tumble down a stoop when the heel of her shoe appeared to break off.
The photos featured the Academy Award-winning actress wearing a knee-length black pleated skirt, a sheer plaid which she paired with a black tank and tall black silver-studded strappy heels.
The incident didn’t take any toll on the actress seemingly as she recovered quickly from the fall, holding up half of a bagel in her hand and smiling.
"I’m fine!" she said to the people around.
It is unclear if the fall was scripted or not as Hathaway hugged her crew members after getting up from the fall and moving on with the shoot.
Hathaway is reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs in the sequel of the 2006 movie, which was adapted from former Vogue assistant Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name.
In addition to the Idea of You actress, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are also bringing back their legendary characters for the sequel.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.