Home / Uncategorized

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway is reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs in the sequel of the 2006 movie

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Since the filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 started, the film’s fans have been treating with glimpses of the sequel.

In the recent photos, making round the internet, the lead star of the fashion film Anne Hathaway was seen taking a tumble down a stoop when the heel of her shoe appeared to break off.

The photos featured the Academy Award-winning actress wearing a knee-length black pleated skirt, a sheer plaid which she paired with a black tank and tall black silver-studded strappy heels.

The incident didn’t take any toll on the actress seemingly as she recovered quickly from the fall, holding up half of a bagel in her hand and smiling.

"I’m fine!" she said to the people around.

It is unclear if the fall was scripted or not as Hathaway hugged her crew members after getting up from the fall and moving on with the shoot.

Hathaway is reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs in the sequel of the 2006 movie, which was adapted from former Vogue assistant Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name.

In addition to the Idea of You actress, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are also bringing back their legendary characters for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death

Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Oleksy shared a tribute posted by a very close friend of Brooke's, Ashley Kora, honoring her dad

Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady

Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
The ‘Euphoria’ actress was engaged in ‘flirtatious banter’ at Bezos-Sanchez wedding months after canceling wedding with Jonathan Davino

World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown

World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Happy City Index ranks 200 cities across 82 metrics that add up to a global happiness quotient

Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast

Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Former Trump official Camryn Kinsey collapsed during her interview on 'Fox News'

Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days

Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik feels remorse over not taking 'One Direction' seriously

Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance

Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt turned heads in New York on May 1, in what marked her debut at the coveted Met Gala

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai with new hair transformation

Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court

Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
General Adil Raja quoted the initials K.K visiting Bajwa's cahoots and this sparked much outrage

Kangana Ranaut calls alleged manipulation of Brahmastra's box office figure 'a new low'

Kangana Ranaut calls alleged manipulation of Brahmastra's box office figure 'a new low'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours of Brahmastra's box office figures being manipulated

Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earns more overseas than in India

Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earns more overseas than in India
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' performed well in international markets despite flopping domestically

Take a peek into new year resolutions of all Pakistani A-List stars

Take a peek into new year resolutions of all Pakistani A-List stars
Pakistani famed icons came forward to pen their resolutions for the new year

Kabir Singh or Jab We Met? Shahid Kapoor picks his favourite film in latest Q&A

Kabir Singh or Jab We Met? Shahid Kapoor picks his favourite film in latest Q&A
Fans express mixed feelings over Shahid Kapoor’s latest pick