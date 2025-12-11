King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia along with other royal family members brought classic royal glamour to the 2025 Nobel Celebration in Stockholm.
On Tuesday, the Swedish royals arrived in full formal attire for the 2025 Nobel Prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm.
The Swedish Monarch led the royals as they arrived at Stockholm Concert Hall, with Crown Princess Victoria, 48, and her husband, Prince Daniel, 52, Prince Carl Philip, 46, Princess Madeleine, 43, and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, 51, also in attendance.
Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, 41, missed the ceremony, as the palace announced, "Princess Sofia will not participate in the Nobel festivities. She will take care of Princess Ines, who is still small."
For the magnificent evening, Queen Silvia wore a Queen Sofia’s (or Sophia’s) Tiara, which is also known as the “Nine Prong Tiara” given the number of diamond prong elements.
On the other hand, Crown Princess Victoria wore one of her favorite tiaras, the Baden Fringe Tiara and Princess Madeleine served looks in her Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.
Sharing the glimpses of the night, the Swedish Palace penned the caption, “The King. Tonight the family were guests at the Nobel Foundation banquet in honor of the Nobel Laureates.”
The Nobel Prizes have been conferred each December 10, marking the death of Alfred Nobel, since 1901.
In accordance with his wishes, the prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and literature are given in Stockholm, and the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo.