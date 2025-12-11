Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glam to Nobel Prize ceremony

The Swedish royals arrived in full formal attire for the 2025 Nobel Prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glamour to Nobel Celebration 2025
King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glamour to Nobel Celebration 2025

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia along with other royal family members brought classic royal glamour to the 2025 Nobel Celebration in Stockholm.

On Tuesday, the Swedish royals arrived in full formal attire for the 2025 Nobel Prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm.

The Swedish Monarch led the royals as they arrived at Stockholm Concert Hall, with Crown Princess Victoria, 48, and her husband, Prince Daniel, 52, Prince Carl Philip, 46, Princess Madeleine, 43, and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, 51, also in attendance.

Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, 41, missed the ceremony, as the palace announced, "Princess Sofia will not participate in the Nobel festivities. She will take care of Princess Ines, who is still small."

You Might Like:


For the magnificent evening, Queen Silvia wore a Queen Sofia’s (or Sophia’s) Tiara, which is also known as the “Nine Prong Tiara” given the number of diamond prong elements.

On the other hand, Crown Princess Victoria wore one of her favorite tiaras, the Baden Fringe Tiara and Princess Madeleine served looks in her Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.

Sharing the glimpses of the night, the Swedish Palace penned the caption, “The King. Tonight the family were guests at the Nobel Foundation banquet in honor of the Nobel Laureates.”

The Nobel Prizes have been conferred each December 10, marking the death of Alfred Nobel, since 1901.

In accordance with his wishes, the prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and literature are given in Stockholm, and the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate ‘historic’ milestone

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate ‘historic’ milestone
Duchess Sophie shows strong support for Queen Camilla's major cause

Duchess Sophie shows strong support for Queen Camilla's major cause
Queen Camilla discusses 'shame' of domestic abuse in 'Behind Closed Doors'

Queen Camilla discusses 'shame' of domestic abuse in 'Behind Closed Doors'
Prince Harry issues bombshell statement against UK media ahead of trial

Prince Harry issues bombshell statement against UK media ahead of trial
King Charles drops 'advent message' ahead of his annual Christmas speech

King Charles drops 'advent message' ahead of his annual Christmas speech

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery

Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery
Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal

Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal
Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy
Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit

Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit
King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting

King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting

Latest News

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Prince William, Kate give handwritten letter to Charlotte ahead of Christmas

Prince William, Kate give handwritten letter to Charlotte ahead of Christmas
Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glam to Nobel Prize ceremony

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glam to Nobel Prize ceremony