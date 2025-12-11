Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave a brutally honest take about his team's uncharacteristic struggles during the 2025 season on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.
The Chiefs, who have won three and appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls, dropped to 6-7 after Sunday, December 7, primetime loss to the Houston Texans.
Kelce finish with more drops (two) than receptions (one) for the first time in his 13-year NFL career, which included bobbling quarterback Patrick Mahomes' would-be third interception of the game with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Kelce told his brother and co-host, retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on New Heights, "You put in all this f***ing work and hope that it pays off. "And right now, it's just for whatever f***ing reason, man, it's little things. I feel like I've always had the answers in years past. And this year, I just can't find them.”
"I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I'm being taught, and go out there and try and play my a** off for my guys next to me, it's all going to come together like it has in years past. And this year it is just not, man," he added.
Kelce mulled retirement this past offseason before ultimately deciding to return for his 13th season in February. The three-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year, $34.25 million deal with the Chiefs last offseason, which includes an $11.5 million roster bonus due on March 15, according to Over The Cap.