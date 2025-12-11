Royal
  By Sidra Khan
Prince William, Kate give handwritten letter to Charlotte ahead of Christmas

The holiday season came with a heartwarming surprise for Princess Charlotte.

On Wednesday, December 10, Prince William and Princess Kate took to their official joint Instagram account to share a delightful update with the royal fans.

In the sweet update, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of a special handwritten letter, penned by Grace Barrett, the 10-year-old daughter of Carly Barrett.

Just a day before William and Kate’s delightful update, Carly received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) from King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

In the excerpt of the heartfelt letter, Barrett wrote, “Dear Princess Charlotte. My name is Grace Barrett, and I’m 10 years old, just like you!”

She sweetly continued, “I’m writing to you because I will be visiting you on December with my mum, Carly Barrett, who is being awarded an MBE for her special work helping people affected with crime. My Nana, Alison Madgin, is also receiving a MBE on the same day.”

Extending their warm appreciation to Grace Barrett, the future king and queen penned, “Thank you to Grace Barrett for her letter to Princess Charlotte about all the brilliant work her mum and grandmother do.”

Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot on April 29, 2011, and are parents of three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

