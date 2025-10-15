Entertainment

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo

The 'Brown Sugar' singer died at 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliott, and more stars have paid heartfelt tribute to the late soul icon D’Angelo.

On Tuesday, the Brown Sugar singer died at 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Following the news, the fellow musicians paid tribute to D’Anglo with heartfelt messages about remarkable contributions to the music industry.

Beyoncé penned the tribute on her website, writing, “Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D'Angelo. We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry.”

The Halo singer stated, “You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever,” adding, “We will never forget you.”

“God put you here for a reason and we were all lucky enough to see what God had made," Jamie Foxx wrote in part in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

He continued, "That’s why today real tears run down my face … to hear the news that God has taken one of his special creations home… I know God doesn’t make mistakes… But this one hurts like hell… rest up my friend… you will be missed forever… But your music and your impression will be felt for generations to come…. REST IN POWER AND BEAUTIFUL MUSIC….. You are one of one….”

A host of stars, including Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland, Doja Cat, and Jennifer Hudson, paid moving tributes to the soul legend after his sudden death.

