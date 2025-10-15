Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have fans buzzing as they sparked reconciliation rumour with their recent move.
On Tuesday, Angela Renée White, aka Blac Chyna, set social media abuzz with an Instagram post that reignited rumors of a reunion with Rob.
In the picture, the rapper rocked an all-white outfit as she posed next to a Ferrari, exuding confidence and glamour.
The post garnered the attention as the Doom singer unexpectedly tagged Kardashian in the caption.
“This love is forever @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote.
Rob showed love to her as he “liked” the post.
To note, the duo are co-parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Dream.
Their whirlwind engagement in 2016 came to an end just a year later amid a highly publicised breakup.
Following their split, Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
In her $140 million lawsuit, the Thick singer claimed the Kardashians influenced E! to cancel her show Rob & Chyna, costing her income.
However, in 2022, a judge sided with the Kardashian-Jenner family, sharing that they hadn’t unfairly damaged her career.
The former couple faced a legal dispute related to their daughter, Dream.
In February 2020, a Los Angeles judge turned down Rob’s request for primary custody of their daughter.
Chyna, who is also a mother of 12-year-old King Cairo with Tyga, is single again after ending her engagement to Derrick Milano in July.
However, Rob hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since their split.