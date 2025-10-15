Entertainment

D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart

Grammy-winning musician D’Angelo passed away at age 51, seven months after his wife Angie Stone’s tragic death

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart
D’Angelo’s son issues tragic statement after losing both parents months apart

D’Angelo’s son, Michael Archer II, has finally spoken out after facing devastating losses this year.

The late musician, who garnered immense love and popularity for his incredible contribution to R&B music, passed away in New York on Tuesday, October 14, at age 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months,” a source told PEOPLE.

Shortly after his death was announced, several stars from the entertainment industry took to their social media handles to mourn the death of the Brown Sugar hitmaker.

Moreover, many fans reached out his son, Michael Archer II, extending their heartfelt condolences and prayers for the devastating loss he is experiencing.

Michael – who lost his father just seven months after grieving the death of his mother, Angie Stone – issued a tragic statement to the outlet, expressing his heartbreak.

Expressing gratitude to everyone who reached him out during this difficult time, the late musician’s son stated, “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me.”

He continued, “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

Notably, D’Angelo’s wife, Angie Stone, passed away following a tragic car crash.

You Might Like:

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's upcoming movie, 'Hedda,' will premiere in October this year

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'

Kim Kardashian on creepy Justin Bieber photoshoot: ‘I'm gonna get canceled'
Kim Kardashian clears air on controversial Justin Bieber photoshoot

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price

HBO Max officially releases in Pakistan with hit shows: Check price
HBO Max subscribers can customise up to five profiles, including kid-friendly accounts with parental controls

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian exposes ‘toxic’ Kanye West marriage: 'I had to save myself’
Kim Kardashian confirms she wasn't 'emotionally or financially safe' with Kanye West during horrifying marriage

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal

Taylor Swift sends 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box, private letter to pal
Taylor Swift sends Teyana Taylor a sprise gift box with peronal letter after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims

Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's shocking claims
The 'Toxic' hitmaker and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, parted ways in 2007

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian ignite reconciliation rumours with recent move
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their engagement in 2016

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer
Michael Chernus starrer ‘Devil in Disguise’ Season 1 is set to premiere tomorrow, October 16

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo
The 'Brown Sugar' singer died at the age of 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion
Taylor Swift reportedly reunited with Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni messy legal drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship turned sour after she was dragged into the actress’s legal battle

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former Canadian prime minister shared a 'supersized attraction' amid romance buzz