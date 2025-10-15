Entertainment

‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer

Michael Chernus starrer ‘Devil in Disguise’ Season 1 is set to premiere tomorrow, October 16

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |


Devil in Disguise is gearing up to bring a more chilling crime story with its season 2.

On Tuesday, October 14, Variety reported that Peacock TV – which is set to premiere Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy this week – has already begun working on the thriller show’s next installment with an even more terrifying serial killer.

The mini series’ first season, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 16, revolves around the real-life story of America’s one of the most notorious serial killers, John Wayne Gacy, who leads a double-life as a serial killer, while detectives piece together clues that lead to a shocking discovery.

For its second installment, the anthology series is preparing to bring another chilling story of a terrifying serial killer Richard Ramirez, well-known as Night Stalker.

Ramirez was an American serial killer, sex offender, and burglar who murdered at least 15 people in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area between 1984 and 1985.

Due to his victims varying in age, gender, and background, Ramirez’s crimes were extremely hard to predict.

In 1989, Ramirez was sentenced to death. However, he died in 2013 while awaiting execution.

The upcoming installment will see Patrick Macmanus leading as showrunner and executive producer for the Richard Ramirez edition of Devil in Disguise.

Moreover, the series is produced by Universal Studio Group’s UCP.

You Might Like:

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx among stars honoring late music icon D’Angelo
The 'Brown Sugar' singer died at 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion

Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion
Taylor Swift reportedly reunited with Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni messy legal drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship turned sour after she was dragged into the actress’s legal battle

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former Canadian prime minister shared a 'supersized attraction' amid romance buzz

Derek Hough’s slip-up on 'DWTS' sparks buzz about his baby’s gender

Derek Hough’s slip-up on 'DWTS' sparks buzz about his baby’s gender
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announced their first pregnancy on July 22, 2025

Charli XCX stays coy on Taylor Swift feud buzz after 'Actually Romantic' release

Charli XCX stays coy on Taylor Swift feud buzz after 'Actually Romantic' release
The '360' hitmaker sidestepped a question about her rumored feud with Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake pays emotional tribute to D’Angelo after his tragic death

Justin Timberlake pays emotional tribute to D’Angelo after his tragic death
R&B legend D’Angelo passed away at age 51 in New York following brief battle with pancreatic cancer

Kevin Federline drops brutal truth about ex Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake past

Kevin Federline drops brutal truth about ex Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake past
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007

D4vd's ex-landlord makes bold move amid unanswered questions in Celeste's death probe

D4vd's ex-landlord makes bold move amid unanswered questions in Celeste's death probe
Authorities have not determined the cause or precise timing of Celeste Rivas' death over a month after the body was found

D'Angelo breathes his last at age of 51 after brief battle with chronic illness

D'Angelo breathes his last at age of 51 after brief battle with chronic illness
The 'Unshaken' hitmaker died in New York City after being hospitalized for months

Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers late singer ahead of his death anniversary

Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers late singer ahead of his death anniversary
The 'Night Changes' singer tragically died in October last year after a mysterious fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina

Drew Struzan, artist behind 'Star Wars', 'Blade Runner' posters dies at 78

Drew Struzan, artist behind 'Star Wars', 'Blade Runner' posters dies at 78
The poster artist responsible for iconic theatre posters for a number of classic movies was battling Alzheimer's Disease