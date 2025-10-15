‘Devil in Disguise’ gears for Season 2 with more terrifying serial killer

Devil in Disguise is gearing up to bring a more chilling crime story with its season 2.
On Tuesday, October 14, Variety reported that Peacock TV – which is set to premiere Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy this week – has already begun working on the thriller show’s next installment with an even more terrifying serial killer.
The mini series’ first season, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 16, revolves around the real-life story of America’s one of the most notorious serial killers, John Wayne Gacy, who leads a double-life as a serial killer, while detectives piece together clues that lead to a shocking discovery.
For its second installment, the anthology series is preparing to bring another chilling story of a terrifying serial killer Richard Ramirez, well-known as Night Stalker.
Ramirez was an American serial killer, sex offender, and burglar who murdered at least 15 people in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area between 1984 and 1985.
Due to his victims varying in age, gender, and background, Ramirez’s crimes were extremely hard to predict.
In 1989, Ramirez was sentenced to death. However, he died in 2013 while awaiting execution.
The upcoming installment will see Patrick Macmanus leading as showrunner and executive producer for the Richard Ramirez edition of Devil in Disguise.
Moreover, the series is produced by Universal Studio Group’s UCP.