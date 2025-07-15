Rihanna talks about father's death for first time after his funeral

Rihanna has talked about her late father, Ronald Fenty, for the first time since his death.
Her father passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. Ronald was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 8, at Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.
On Sunday, July 13, the Diamonds crooner reflected on the legacy of her dad during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles.
Rihanna said, “I’ve always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them. [He] prepared me for having two boys, really. The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil — it’s how I want to raise them. I want them to be outside and in nature. No tablet babies.”
The Grammy winner had a rocky relationship with her father when she was growing up.
She continued, "That was the funnest part of my life and my childhood, running around outside barefoot and free. You don't get to do that anymore."
Rihanna, who shares sons RZA, three, and Riot, 23 months with her partner A$AP Rocky, is pregnant with the third child.
On the work front, Rihanna is currently promoting her upcoming animated movie, Smurfs. The highly-anticipated film is set to release worldwide on July 18, 2025.