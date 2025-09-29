Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours

Keanu Reeves was joined by his girlfriend of seven years, Alexandra Grant, for his Broadway debut.
On Sunday, September 28, the John Wick actor held hands with his beau as they walked the red carpet of the opening night of his play, Waiting for Godot, which took place at the Hudson Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.
The 61-year-old Matrix alum officially made his Broadway debut as the hapless Estragon in director Jamie Lloyd's revival of the 1952 Samuel Beckett tragicomedy, which will run till January 4, 2026.
For the milestone event, Keanu looked dapper in a black blazer and grey pinstripe trousers, which he paired with a silver necktie and dirty brown hiking boots.
While Alexandra slipped into a timeless black gown with a square neckline and paired the stunning outfit with a mesmerising diamond necklace.
The loved-up pair made their public debut as a couple in November 2019, as they made an appearance on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA.
Prior to their romance, Alexandra and Keanu worked together as collaborators, with the Matrix alum writing and Alexandra illustrating 2011's Ode to Happiness and 2016's Shadows.
Last week, the couple was under the spotlight after speculations flooded the internet that the two, who also co-founded the publishing house X Artists' Books, had secretly tied the knot.
However, Alexandra denied the rumour in an Instagram post on Wednesday, penning in the caption, "Thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married."
"Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there," she added.
Notably, Keanu and Alexandra are known for keeping their relationship private, and a source shared with PEOPLE that the head-over-heels pair are "often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them."