Entertainment

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark

Ariana Grande shared 'Wicked' reignited her interest in music calling the experience as a 'genuine spark'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Ariana Grande revealed that filming Wicked reignited her passion for music.

While speaking with Evan Ross Katz on the Shut Up Evan podcast, the Zoolander 2 star shared that performing in Wicked reignited her interest in music as she described the experience as a “genuine spark” that reconnected her to her creative roots.

"I felt like a genuine spark, like a reconnection and inspiration and something I mean, maybe I missed it," Grande said.

Maybe it's as simple as I missed it," she continued.

The Wicked star added, "But I do feel like you have to miss things in order to learn how to become better, you know what I mean? And I think I learned so much. And then also I genuinely wanted to do it. I just felt like I couldn't not. It was an inspired moment and I had to write an album and I had to do it."

Grande shared that her team cautioned her about the intense January reshoots, but she stayed determined to keep her creative spark alive.

"I said, great, that's fine. I'll finish it before then, or I'll finish it after," Grande said of her rigorous recording and filming schedule.

Grande, who plays Glinda in the Wicked film adaptation, recalled pausing production during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Host Evan Ross Katz then asked if returning after the long break required her to “find” the character again.

"No, it was there. There was nothing to find. It was so strange, I was like 'Oh I wonder if this will feel weird.' And as soon as I got there it was like, done. She was right there, it was wonderful, thank god," Grande said.

Wicked was released in November 2024, and Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation, will hit the theaters on November 21.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns

Dolly Parton sparks joy with delightful post amid health concerns
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares a joyful video amid ongoing health issues that recently sparked concerns among fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite months after split & baby’s birth
The 'Jennifer’s Body' actress and the 'Bloody Valentine' singer are back together months after their breakup

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after public snub from wife Blake Lively on 49th birthday

Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip

Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker sparks frenzy as fans hear his son Jack Blues Bieber speaking for the first time

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder revealed plans of more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues in August 2024

Drake marks 39th birthday with massive career success after Lamar suit dismissal

Drake marks 39th birthday with massive career success after Lamar suit dismissal
The ‘U My Everything’ singer achieves major career milestone on his 39th birthday

Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid a feud

‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?

‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?
Julia Garner and Josh Brolin starrer ‘Weapons’ is finally available to stream on OTT platforms

Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone

Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone
The 'I Said I Live You First' crooner released surprise song, 'In the Dark' after a month of tying the knot with Benny Blanco

Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'

Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'
Daniella Monet is set to lead the spinoff, reprising her role of Trina Vega from 'Victorious'

Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal

Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal
The country star and the guitarist found themselves involved in romance rumours after Keith Urban's split with Nicole Kidman

Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’

Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’
The 'How You Leave a Man' star is reportedly expecting the baby with her boyfriend Stevie Thomas