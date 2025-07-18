5 binge worthy mini-series set to hit the screens in second-half of 2025

It’s almost time to grab your snacks and settle in for some exciting and binge-worthy mini-series.
While the first half of 2025 has already treated mini-series lovers to exciting shows and compelling stories, the second half looks even more promising with a lineup of anticipated upcoming series that will surely keep the viewers glued to their screens.
If you are someone who doesn’t have enough time to commit to a full TV series, we’ve got you covered with a list of binge-worthy short-run series that offer great entertainment without taking up too much of your schedule.
From the Marvel Studios Animation’s horror thriller Marvel Zombies to the sci-fi horror Alien: Earth, here are five upcoming mini-series that will keep you hooked from start to finish.
5 upcoming mini-series to watch in late 2025:
Chief of War
Chief of War follows the story of a fierce 19th century Hawaiian war chief, who embarks on a brutal campaign to unite the four battling kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands with an aim to protect his homeland from the threat of colonization.
Starring Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, and Te Ao a Hinepehinga in the main roles, the historical drama miniseries is slated to release on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025.
Alien: Earth
The upcoming science fiction horror series, Alien: Earth, features a mysterious alien vessel that crashes on Earth, forcing a young woman and a squad of misfit soldiers to discover a shocking secret that brings them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.
With Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, and Samuel Blenkin playing the main characters, the show is set to premiere on FX and FX on Hulu on August 12, 2025.
Task
Task is an upcoming crime drama miniseries that revolves around the life of a Philadelphia-based FBI agent, who is chosen to lead a high-stakes mission to track down a string of brutal and violent robberies committed by a man who appears to be just a regular family man.
The show’s star-studded cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, and Thuso Mbedu. While the official release date is yet to be announced, it has been shared that Task will premiere on HBO in September 2025.
Chad Powers
Chad Powers is a sports-themed comedy series that follows the story of Russ Holliday, a disgraced former college quarterback, who assumes a new identity as Chad Powers and secretly joins a struggling southern football team with a motive to revive his career.
Starring Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, and Perry Mattfeld as the lead characters, the series is set to release on Hulu on September 30, 2025.
Marvel Zombies
Last but not the least, if you are someone who enjoys animated series more than live-action ones, Marvel Zombies is the one to watch.
The forthcoming sci-fi superhero and post-apocalyptic animated series follows a new team of heroes fighting against a zombie outbreak.
Inspired by the What If... Zombies?! episode, it offers a fresh perspective with new survivors in a world overrun by the undead.
Marvel Zombies features an ensemble cast including Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, and Elizabeth Olsen and will premiere on Disney+ on October 3, 2025.