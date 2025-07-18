Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year 

Stephen Colbert bids an emotional farewell to his iconic political satire, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after his ten-year run!
The American comedian and writer turned to his official Instagram account to announce a shocking update to his most-watched TV show.
Sharing a clip from the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 61-year-old popular host announced that his show will come to an end after a spectacular run of ten years.
On Thursday, July 17, Stephen heard saying in his viral clip, which appeared to have been recorded at the Ed Sullivan Theatre, "Before we start the show."
"I want you to know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May," the political commentator added.
He continued that the announcement is not just the end for his best-selling program, though it is ending on America's renowned TV platform, CBS.
"This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners," Stephen remarked.
He concluded his statement by expressing gratitude for working with an extraordinary team of 200 people.
According to People, the decision was made by CBS due to financial crises.
However, the platform is yet to confirm the reason of cancelling the show.
For those unaware, Stephen Colbert took over The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September 2015 after former host David Letterman's departure.