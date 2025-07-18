Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows

Taylor Swift’s cheer captain role is pushing Travis Kelce to the bleachers.
The 35-year-old American football star recently faced major career setbacks, with only 823-yard record last season and the Kansas City Chiefs missing out on a historic third consecutive Super Bowl title.
These career lows of Kelce landed his girlfriend Taylor Swift in trouble, as an NFL analyst and former coach blamed the songstress as one of the reasons behind the Chiefs tight end’s performance dip, Page Six reported.
Eric Mangini, former coach of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, criticized the NFL star’s highly publicized relationship with the Eras Tour hitmaker, claiming that their whirlwind romance contributed to Kelce’s poor performance in 2024 compared to previous seasons.
The 54-year-old American football coach also pinpointed Travis Kelce’s new TV shows, including Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and Grotesquerie, and his podcast, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, among the reasons.
"He had the relationship, he had the new TV show, he had the game show, he had the podcast, he was coming off a back-to-back short offseason," said Mangini.
He continued, "That is a lot of stuff for a guy that is that late in his career."
However, Mangini also noted that it seems like the NFL star is “taking some time to reload.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who began dating in 2023, often make headlines for their whirlwind romance, loving gestures for each other, and spending a lot of time together.