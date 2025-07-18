Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows

Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows


Taylor Swift’s cheer captain role is pushing Travis Kelce to the bleachers.

The 35-year-old American football star recently faced major career setbacks, with only 823-yard record last season and the Kansas City Chiefs missing out on a historic third consecutive Super Bowl title.

These career lows of Kelce landed his girlfriend Taylor Swift in trouble, as an NFL analyst and former coach blamed the songstress as one of the reasons behind the Chiefs tight end’s performance dip, Page Six reported.

Eric Mangini, former coach of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, criticized the NFL star’s highly publicized relationship with the Eras Tour hitmaker, claiming that their whirlwind romance contributed to Kelce’s poor performance in 2024 compared to previous seasons.

The 54-year-old American football coach also pinpointed Travis Kelce’s new TV shows, including Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and Grotesquerie, and his podcast, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, among the reasons.

"He had the relationship, he had the new TV show, he had the game show, he had the podcast, he was coming off a back-to-back short offseason," said Mangini.

He continued, "That is a lot of stuff for a guy that is that late in his career."

However, Mangini also noted that it seems like the NFL star is “taking some time to reload.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who began dating in 2023, often make headlines for their whirlwind romance, loving gestures for each other, and spending a lot of time together.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'Barbie' set to return to theatres with first animated film in two decades
'Barbie' set to return to theatres with first animated film in two decades
Two years after the success of Margot Robbie's live-action 'Barbie,' Mattel is gearing for a more exciting venture

Tom Bateman joins Lili Reinhart in film adaptation of 'The Love Hypothesis'
Tom Bateman joins Lili Reinhart in film adaptation of 'The Love Hypothesis'
'Riverdale' alum Lili Reinhart was first confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming rom-com 'The Love Hypothesis'

Sophie Turner shares awkward on-screen romance with Kit Harington
Sophie Turner shares awkward on-screen romance with Kit Harington
'Dark Phoenix 'star disclosed her weird experience with 'Game of Thrones' co-star for upcoming film 'The Dreadful'

Miley Cyrus teams up with Brittany Howard in new music video ‘Walk of Fame’
Miley Cyrus teams up with Brittany Howard in new music video ‘Walk of Fame’
The ‘Flower’ singer releases the highly anticipated video featuring Brittany Howard of new song ‘Walk of Fame’

Coldplay accidentally exposes cheating CEO at Massachusetts gig

Coldplay accidentally exposes cheating CEO at Massachusetts gig
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin calls out an extramarital affair mid-show without realising, sending the internet into meltdown

Billie Eilish faces backlash after enforcing strict policy at London shows
Billie Eilish faces backlash after enforcing strict policy at London shows
'Birds Of A Feather' enforced a strict policy at her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour in London

Shakira excitedly reveals special guest joining her onstage at LA tour stop
Shakira excitedly reveals special guest joining her onstage at LA tour stop
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner is set to deliver two thrilling performances in Los Angeles as part of her LMYNL World Tour

Lady Gaga ignites Las Vegas stage with ‘Mayhem Ball’ opening night setlist
Lady Gaga ignites Las Vegas stage with ‘Mayhem Ball’ opening night setlist
'Bad Romance' singer began her theatrical concert featuring songs from her latest album, 'Mayhem'