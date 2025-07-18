Hailey Bieber reveals if Justin Bieber will use Rhode sale for Scooter debt

Hailey Bieber has addressed the speculations about paying off her husband Justin Bieber's multi million-dollar debt to Scooter Braun’s former company, Hybe.
The Vogue model addressed the rumours through a representative on Thursday, July 17.
Hailey’s rep gave a statement to Daily Mail, “The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs.”
Her explanation came after TMZ reported that Justin didn't have the money to pay back his loan to Hybe or the millions he owed to Scooter. He was reportedly waiting for income from Hailey's Rhode business.
After the pop icon cancelled his Justice tour in 2022, his former manager’s company helped the musician to pay back $26 million of the original $40 million advance he received from AEG.
Moreover, Justin owed over $11 million in unpaid commissions to Scooter, despite his former manager waiving $8 million of that.
As per settlement, the Beauty and a Beat hitmaker agreed to pay HYBE the full $26 million and half of the remaining commission debt, making a total of approximately $31.5 million.
It is pertinent to note that Justin Bieber, who recently released new album Swag, has not released any statement to address the ongoing rumours.