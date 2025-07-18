King Charles adds prestigious honour in his list after Oxford Centre visit

King Charles III has received another esteemed honour during his pious royal visit to the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies.

The 76-year-old monarch, who has ascended to the British throne at the age of 73, has added a new title to the long list of his honours.

As reported by GB News, His Majesty, who has been serving as the centre’s patron since 1993, officially inaugurated the newly designated King Charles III Wing during the royal tour.

On Thursday, July 17, Charles attended the special ceremony in commemoration of the institution’s 40th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the centre’s mission to bridge Western and Islamic academic traditions.

During the royal function, the King also launched a new initiative in his name to strengthen the ties between the Muslim and Christian communities.

The anniversary celebration brought together prominent figures, including Dr Nizami, the centre's Director, Lord Hague, Chancellor of Oxford University, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Professor Irene Tracey, Oxford's Vice Chancellor.

For those unaware, the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies was founded in 1985 and has had a deep connection with King Charles over the past three decades.

It is significant to note that King Charles has attended the inauguration ceremony at the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies after celebrating the milestone birthday festivities of his wife, Queen Camilla, who turned 78 on July 17. 

