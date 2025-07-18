Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Limitless’ London premiere with wife and kids

Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Limitless’ London premiere with wife and kids

Chris Hemsworth attended the premiere of his series Limitless: Live Better Now season two in London with his family.

The Avenger star graced the red carpet with wife Elsa Pataky and the 11-year-old twins;  Sasha and Tristan.

On the red carpet, he recalled looking for acting gigs during a chat with The Father Hood, "There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings. But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day, we very quickly made the decision to come back home."

Chris added, "And my wife being from Spain, loves Australia obviously, [so] it wasn't much of a conversation. Maybe that will change down the road, but presently we have the luxury to travel back and forth." 

The Thor actor looked draper in a blue suit and sneakers. Meanwhile, one of his sons wore a black tuxedo and the other donned a black suit, both pairing their looks with sneakers.

On the other hand, Elsa , 48, donned a dazzling silver dress that stopped above the knee paired with silver heels.

Notably, Limitless: Live Better Now season 2 is slated to premier on August 15, 2025.

