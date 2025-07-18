Prince Harry outshines Camilla’s birthday with touching nod to late mom Diana

Queen Camilla turned 78, but it was Prince Harry who ended up in the headlines instead.

The UK’s Queen Consort marked her 78th birthday on Thursday, however, her special day failed to grab spotlight in the news as the Duke of Sussex made a clever move to outshine his step-mother’s big day.

On the same day as Camilla’s birthday, King Charles’ younger son dominated the newspaper front pages with his major charity work in Angola.

The estranged Prince, who has publicly expressed his dislike for Camilla on multiple occasions, gave a significant nod to his late mother, Princess Diana, on the Queen’s big day.

During his visit to the Halo Trust, the Duke recreated Diana’s famous photo from when she visited the same location in 1997, which later became one of the most iconic images of the late Princess’s humanitarian work.

Harry’s touching tribute to the People’s Princess appeared on the front page in several British newspapers on Thursday, including the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail, overshadowing Camilla’s birthday.

However, the father of two’s clever move was not well-received by royal watchers, who expressed their frustration at the timing of his Angola visit.

"There are 365 days in a year. You can't tell me that Harry retracing his mother's steps, AGAIN, the day before Queen Camilla's birthday, wasn't intentional. The King needs to wake up,” wrote one royal watchers online.

Another posted, "Harry's turned petty into a full-time job. Out of 365 days, he just happens to make headlines right before Camilla's birthday? Please."

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace marked Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday by releasing new picture of her on the Royal Family’s Instagram handle.

