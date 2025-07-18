Meghan Markle sent a birthday present to Queen Camilla amid rift?

Meghan Markle sparked frenzy after posting a video on her Instagram story on Queen Camilla's 78th birthday.
The video clip shared on Wednesday, July , featured wooden boxes with Meghan's brand, As Ever rosé wine.
"Sending birthday love (both near and far) to my ladies," read Meghan's message alongside the video.
Soon after the surprising birthday wish came from the Duchess of Sussex, Royal circles were quick to draw its connection with Prince Harry's stepmom.
However, a friend of Meghan has seemingly set the record straight with her heartfelt gesture for the mom-of-two.
The IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima, who celebrated her 48 birthday on 16 July turned to her Instagram after receiving Meghan's gift.
Jamie shared a photo of the gift with a special note for Meghan.
"@meghan thank you for the most magical birthday basket! Our friendship is a gift as is your beautiful soul!", she wrote.
In another message she wrote,"@meghan this is the most beautiful birthday basket...truly magical! Thank you for your heart and your friendship!"
Meghan Markle and Jamie Kern Lima became prominent after the Duchess appeared as a guest on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, marking her first-ever podcast guest appearance.