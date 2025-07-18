Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama

Zara Tindall spends quality time with Mike as he drops cosy getaway snaps 

Zara Tindall joined husband Mike Tindall for a cosy Australian getaway after reportedly being annoyed by his ongoing £12k splurge drama.

The British Equestrian visited Australia recently, accompanying her life partner on Hamilton Island to spend quality time on a cosy family vacation.

On Friday, July 18, the English former rugby union player took to his Instagram handle to share the never-before-seen side of his family and Zara.

"We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it’s been amazing," Mike captioned his post.

He added, "It’s our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too, and it was unreal, Queensland has it all."

"Made some incredible memories. What an unforgettable way to spend some downtime @queensland @hamiltonisland #familytime #memories @alaniexperience," the father-of-three concluded.

It is important to note that Zara’s latest trip to Australia came after a report claimed that her life partner had splashed out £12,000 on a horse because of being drunk.

The horse, Monbeg Dud, stays with the royal couple, who tied the knot in July 2011, now at their Gatcombe Park home.

Despite these ongoing speculations, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall continued to enjoy their married life with a romantic getaway in Australia.  

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released

Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released
Princess Eugenie re-wore a dress from the Duke of Westminster's wedding to her friend's nuptial

Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit

Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit
King Charles and Prince Harry have been estranged with each other since the Duke moved to USA in 2020

King Charles gives respectful nod to Muslim community during latest speech

King Charles gives respectful nod to Muslim community during latest speech
King Charles expresses 'pride and admiration' during a visit to the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies

King Charles joins in special celebration on Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday

King Charles joins in special celebration on Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday
The King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, made delightful appearance at a special celebration on Queen Camilla’s big day

George, Charlotte, Louis set for Balmoral reunion with Royal Family

George, Charlotte, Louis set for Balmoral reunion with Royal Family
Prince William and Princess Kate are set to mark a traditional visit to the Scottish estate along with kids

King Charles marks 40-year milestone of key Oxford centre with special visit

King Charles marks 40-year milestone of key Oxford centre with special visit
The British King officially launched a new initiative named King Charles III Programme during his visit to Oxford

King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday

King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday
The British Monarch also shared exclusive glimpses of the celebration at Horse Guards Parade

Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary

Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares never-before-seen photo with Princess Beatrice to celebrate their milestone 5 years of togetherness