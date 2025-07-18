Zara Tindall joins husband Mike for cosy getaway after £12k splurge drama

Zara Tindall joined husband Mike Tindall for a cosy Australian getaway after reportedly being annoyed by his ongoing £12k splurge drama.
The British Equestrian visited Australia recently, accompanying her life partner on Hamilton Island to spend quality time on a cosy family vacation.
On Friday, July 18, the English former rugby union player took to his Instagram handle to share the never-before-seen side of his family and Zara.
"We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it’s been amazing," Mike captioned his post.
He added, "It’s our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too, and it was unreal, Queensland has it all."
"Made some incredible memories. What an unforgettable way to spend some downtime @queensland @hamiltonisland #familytime #memories @alaniexperience," the father-of-three concluded.
It is important to note that Zara’s latest trip to Australia came after a report claimed that her life partner had splashed out £12,000 on a horse because of being drunk.
The horse, Monbeg Dud, stays with the royal couple, who tied the knot in July 2011, now at their Gatcombe Park home.
Despite these ongoing speculations, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall continued to enjoy their married life with a romantic getaway in Australia.