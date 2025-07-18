Princess Anne to be honoured with her first Royal Mint coin on 75th birthday

Princess Anne to be honoured with her first Royal Mint coin on 75th birthday
Princess Anne to be honoured with her first Royal Mint coin on 75th birthday

Princess Anne’s upcoming 75th birthday just even more special!

To celebrate the Princess Royal’s milestone birthday, the Royal Mint – the United Kingdom’s official maker of British coins – has announced the release of the first UK coin in Anne’s honour.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 18, the Royal Mint shared a joint post with the Royal Family, in which they offered a look at the special commemorative coin.

The honourary coin features the texts stating, “The Princess Royal. Celebrating 75 years. Duty and devotion.”

On the prestigious coin, an official portrait of King Charles’ sister and her official Coat of Arms is also carved.

“Join us as we celebrate Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as she marks her milestone 75th birthday with the first UK coin made in her honour, featuring her official Coat of Arms and an official portrait taken by John Swannell,” captioned the Royal Mint.

The delightful tribute was met with heartwarming reactions and immense appreciation from royal fans.

“Love love love this! So well deserved! Another fab example of a life of service in honor, dignity and grace! Rock on Princess Royal!!!!” excitedly commented a fan.

Another appreciated, “The very hard working Royal who makes no fuss - just quiet devotion like her mother.”

A third admired, “She's an absolute treasure and a shining example of true strength and selfless service to others - I hope I can add this to my collection.”

For those unaware, Princess Anne has earned the title of the “hardest working royal,” with a staggering 457 engagements in 2024.

