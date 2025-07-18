Joanna 'Jo' Bacon dies at 72 after brief battle with life‑threatening illness 

Love Actually starlet breathed her last at the age of 72 following her brave journey with a life-threatening disease.
The British actress had been battling with deadly cancer for six months before passing away on June 14.
According to the New York Post, a funeral was held for the actress on July 15, the UK-based Harlow Theatre Company revealed in an emotional social media post.
The Theatre Company announced in a statement, "It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14 following a short and brave battle against cancer."
"Many of our members will remember Jo and her force of nature, her wit, her fun, her passion and her natural ability as an actor. She became a member of Harlow Theatre Company at its inception in 1978," they further noted.
The Theatre Company members also reflected on the deceased actress' exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.
"She appeared in many plays in iconic roles such as Portia in ‘The Merchant of Venice,’ Maddie in ‘Dirty Linen’ and Beverly in ‘Abigail’s Party’ along with [revues], musicals and pantomimes all at the Harlow Playhouse," the sombre announcement read.
Joanna 'Jo' Bacon has also worked in a series of hit British soap operas, including EastEnders, Casualty, Prime Suspect, The Bill and Little Britain.
As of now, neither the Theatre Company members nor Joanna 'Jo' Bacon's family has disclosed the details of her funeral.