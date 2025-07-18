Chris Hemsworth shares intimate peeks into wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday party

Chris Hemsworth is grateful to wife, Elsa Pataky, for another year of love and cake!
On Friday, the Marvel actor took to his Instagram account to share glimpses into his intimate dinner with family as they celebrate Elsa’s 49th birthday.
Chris kicked off his post with a sweet image featuring him, Elsa and one of their twin sons as they sat at a table in what appears to be a lavish restaurant.
For the occasion, the family opted for a casual looks with the Thor: Love and Thunder star wearing a light-colored t-shirt and a baseball cap and Elsa rocking a brown shirt with minimal jewelry.
The heartwarming photo was followed by a short clip in which Elsa could be seen blowing a candle on the cake as Chris sat beside her.
“Happy birthday @elsapataky! Thank you for being an incredible human and each year continuing to allow me to eat the vast majority of the cake,” the 41-year-old actor jokinly wrote in the caption.
Elsa’s sweet birthday celebration comes just a day after she supported Chris at the London premiere of his film, Limitless: Better Now Live.
The couple was also joined by their twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11, Chris’ parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, his brother Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who tied the knot in 2010, share daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.