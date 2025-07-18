Chris Hemsworth shares intimate peeks into wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday party


Chris Hemsworth is grateful to wife, Elsa Pataky, for another year of love and cake!

On Friday, the Marvel actor took to his Instagram account to share glimpses into his intimate dinner with family as they celebrate Elsa’s 49th birthday.

Chris kicked off his post with a sweet image featuring him, Elsa and one of their twin sons as they sat at a table in what appears to be a lavish restaurant.

For the occasion, the family opted for a casual looks with the Thor: Love and Thunder star wearing a light-colored t-shirt and a baseball cap and Elsa rocking a brown shirt with minimal jewelry.

The heartwarming photo was followed by a short clip in which Elsa could be seen blowing a candle on the cake as Chris sat beside her.

“Happy birthday @elsapataky! Thank you for being an incredible human and each year continuing to allow me to eat the vast majority of the cake,” the 41-year-old actor jokinly wrote in the caption.

Elsa’s sweet birthday celebration comes just a day after she supported Chris at the London premiere of his film, Limitless: Better Now Live.

The couple was also joined by their twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11, Chris’ parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, his brother Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who tied the knot in 2010, share daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation
'CBS' recently announced to cancel Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' next year

Ellie Goulding teases new song as she celebrates 'Brightest Blue' milestone

Ellie Goulding teases new song as she celebrates 'Brightest Blue' milestone
The 'Miracle' crooner officially dropped her fourth studio album, 'Brightest Blue' during Covid-19 pandemic

BTS surprises ARMY with first-ever live concert album

BTS surprises ARMY with first-ever live concert album
BTS releases first-ever live album, 'Permission to Dance on Stage', after military return

Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Limitless’ London premiere with wife and kids

Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Limitless’ London premiere with wife and kids
Chris Hemsworth makes red carpet appearance with wife Elsa Patakyand twin kids Sasha and Tristan

Taylor Swift accused of using Scooter Braun's private life in one of her songs

Taylor Swift accused of using Scooter Braun's private life in one of her songs
Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift were involved in a controversy after the release of 'Vigilante Sh**' in 2022

5 binge worthy mini-series set to hit the screens in second-half of 2025

5 binge worthy mini-series set to hit the screens in second-half of 2025
‘Alien: Earth’ to ‘Marvel Zombies’, five must-watch upcoming mini-series to keep you glued to the screen

Hailey Bieber reveals if Justin Bieber will use Rhode sale for Scooter debt

Hailey Bieber reveals if Justin Bieber will use Rhode sale for Scooter debt
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on paying her husband Justin Bieber's multi million-dollar debt to Scooter Braun

Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year

Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' was debuted on CBS in September 2015