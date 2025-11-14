Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look

Millie Bobby Brown has shown that you don’t have to agree to every demand.
On Thursday, November 13, the Enola Holmes actress made a dazzling appearance at the star-studded London premiere of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things Season 5.
While walking on the red carpet, the 21-year-old actress posed for the photos. However, an unusual demand by a photographer at the event made Brown fire back at them with a striking response.
At the event, one of the photographers yelled at Brown to smile for the cameras, to which she shouted, "Smile? You smile!" before making her way toward inside of the venue.
The strange exchange of words quickly went viral on the internet, with several fans expressing love and support for the Damsel starlet.
“Sassy! Makes me love her even more,” wrote a fan.
Another laughed, “You smile!” followed by multiple laughing emojis.
“It really is cringe being told to smile by a male. #gomillie,” a third expressed.
Moreover, at the glitzy event, Millie Bobby Brown debuted a bold new look, ditching her usual black hair and proudly flaunting long burgundy locks.
For the glamorous night, The Electric State actress slipped into a striking dress from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture line, featuring a lingerie-style corset covered with a thin mesh layer and a large, flowing tulle train.
She finished the look with custom Aldo heels that had “011” on the back, as a tribute to her character from the show.