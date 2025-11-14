Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look

Millie Bobby Brown scolds a photographer over their unusual demand at the London premiere of 'Stranger Things' Season 5

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown rejects paps odd demand as she debuts bold new look
Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look

Millie Bobby Brown has shown that you don’t have to agree to every demand.

On Thursday, November 13, the Enola Holmes actress made a dazzling appearance at the star-studded London premiere of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things Season 5.

While walking on the red carpet, the 21-year-old actress posed for the photos. However, an unusual demand by a photographer at the event made Brown fire back at them with a striking response.

At the event, one of the photographers yelled at Brown to smile for the cameras, to which she shouted, "Smile? You smile!" before making her way toward inside of the venue.

The strange exchange of words quickly went viral on the internet, with several fans expressing love and support for the Damsel starlet.

“Sassy! Makes me love her even more,” wrote a fan.

Another laughed, “You smile!” followed by multiple laughing emojis.

“It really is cringe being told to smile by a male. #gomillie,” a third expressed.

Moreover, at the glitzy event, Millie Bobby Brown debuted a bold new look, ditching her usual black hair and proudly flaunting long burgundy locks.

For the glamorous night, The Electric State actress slipped into a striking dress from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture line, featuring a lingerie-style corset covered with a thin mesh layer and a large, flowing tulle train.

She finished the look with custom Aldo heels that had “011” on the back, as a tribute to her character from the show.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore

Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore
'Wicked: For Good' is slated to be released in theatres in November this year

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker died in October last year after falling from his hotel's balcony in Argentina

Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition

Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition
Selena Gomez reveals one thing holding her back from a live show comeback

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’
‘The Odyssey’ stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids
The 'Blood Marry' singer and her fiancé have shared that they’re planning to have children in the near future

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer
'Wuthering Heights' official trailer featuring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi has been released

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate
Paris Jackson’s claims against Michael Jackson’s estate face major court reversal

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker unleashes a fierce expletive attack on Elon Musk as he’s set to become world’s 1st trillionaire

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories
From Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year to Karol G’s Song of the Year, here’s a complete winner list of the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
From Jennifer Lopes & Ben Affleck’s messy split to Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s shocking separation, here’s a list of celebrity divorces in 2025

'Wuthering Heights' trailer: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance

'Wuthering Heights' trailer: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance
'Wuthering Heights' is set for a Valentine’s Weekend 2026 release

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Miley Cyrus' finally releases soulful new track 'Dream As One' from 'Avatar 3' releasing in December